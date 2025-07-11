Two major I-15 closures set for resort corridor as Tropicana project nears completion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers planning to head through the resort corridor over the next two weekends should prepare for significant delays as the Nevada Department of Transportation rolls out two major I-15 closures as part of the ongoing Tropicana Interchange Project.

Shakeria Hawkins is in the area that will be impacted with what drivers need to know and how to get around it.

Happening tonight | More weekend-long closures coming to I-15 along the resort corridor as part of Tropicana project

The first closure begins Friday, July 11 at 9 p.m. and runs through Monday, July 14 at 5 a.m. During this time, northbound I-15 will be completely shut down between Russell Road and Flamingo Road.

Ramp closures during this period include:

Westbound I-215 to northbound I-15

Eastbound I-215 to northbound I-15

Russell Road on-ramp

Tropicana Avenue on-ramp

Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp



Detour advice: Drivers are encouraged to exit at Russell Road, head north on Decatur Boulevard, and re-enter I-15 at Flamingo Road.

This isn’t the only closure affecting the area. The second closure will take place the following weekend, from Friday, July 18 at 9 p.m. through Monday, July 21 at 5 a.m. This time, southbound I-15 will be closed between Spring Mountain Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Ramp closures during the second weekend include:



Spring Mountain Road on-ramp

Flamingo Road on-ramp

Harmon Avenue on-ramp



Southbound detour: Drivers can exit at Spring Mountain, travel south on Decatur, and rejoin I-15 at Tropicana.

NDOT says the closures are necessary to complete paving and striping work on the interstate. Weather permitting, these will be the final major freeway shutdowns for the $305 million Tropicana Project, which has been three years in the making.

Once completed, the project is expected to improve traffic flow, safety, and access in one of Las Vegas’ busiest travel corridors. NDOT says the entire project is on track to be finished by the end of 2025.