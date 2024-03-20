Two Las Vegas tax preparers accused of defrauding millions from clients and IRS

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas tax return preparers are accused of defrauding their clients, according the complaints filed by the Justice Department.

Michael Moreno, and his company Awesome Tax LLC, and Carlos Yero, and his company Travel All The World, prepared and filed thousands of federal income tax returns for customers since at least 2018, according to the complaints filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

Allegedly, Moreno and Yero and their companies regularly filed returns with the IRS that fraudulently overstated the amount of refund due while telling their customers that they would receive a smaller refund. Moreno and Yero would then allegedly collect as "bank fees" the substantial difference between these amounts. The complaints say that the amount collected as "bank fees" ranges between $300 and $800 per return.

Moreno and Awesome Tax have allegedly caused a tax loss of approximately $2.74 million in 2018 and 2019, while Yero and Travel All The World allegedly caused a tax loss of $2.64 million in 2019 alone.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General David A. Hubbert of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

Attorneys from the Justice Department’s Tax Division are handling the case.