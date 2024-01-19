Two hospitalized after altercation leads to shooting on Silverado Ranch, Dean Martin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two were hospitalized on Thursday night after an altercation led to a shooting in the southern Las Vegas valley, according to police.

Around 10:25 p.m., police say a suspect vehicle began shooting towards another vehicle driven by an Uber driver during the incident. Two adult victims were struck in the legs and sustained "non-life-threatening injuries."

The two victims were immediately transported to an area hospital.

The intersection was shut down overnight but has since reopened.

Channel 13 will provide an update on this incident as more information becomes available.