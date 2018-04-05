Two-alarm fire damages Henderson business Wednesday

A machine inside a Henderson business ignited early Wednesday morning, causing a two-alarm fire that damaged the single-story building.

Henderson Fire Department was dispatched to 401 E. Sunset Road, near Boulder Highway, for a commercial structure fire at about 6:15 a.m. When crews approached the area, they observed heavy smoke and fire and called a second alarm to request additional resources.

The first arriving crews organized a defensive attack and applied water to the fire from the exterior until it was substantially reduced in size and safe for them to enter the building and extinguish the fire.

Employees attempted to put the fire out prior to firefighters’ arrival but it grew too quickly, prompting them to evacuate the building and call 911.

About 20 employees were inside the business and exited safely, although one male employee was treated and released at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. There were no injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. The value of damage to the building is estimated at $75,000. The value of contents lost in the fire has not been determined.