Twenty-two women take oath in Nevada's most diverse group of judges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a historic election, 22 women were sworn in as judges during their investitures to the Eighth Judicial District Court on Wednesday at North Las Vegas City Hall. Investitures are formal ceremonies of a judge swearing her oath in front of family, friends and colleagues.

Judge Nadia Krall was one of the honorees. She has owned her own personal injury practice for years. Hon. Krall was part of UNLV Law’s first graduating class. While studying law back in the ‘90s, Krall walked into a Las Vegas courthouse for the very first time and realized her calling.

“On the walls were pictures of judges," Krall said. "Every judge on the wall was a man, and I remember looking up, to my right, and thinking to myself, ‘What place did I have being here?”

Judge Krall’s investiture was coupled with Judge Veronica M. Barisich, Judge Jessica K. Peterson, and Judge Amy M. Mastin. They were all sworn in in January, but the pandemic delayed their investiture.

“They’re brilliant," said Michael Cherry, Retired NV Supreme Court Justice. "They’re a brilliant group. Their intellect is incredible. What a benefit it is to the citizens of Clark County to have these brilliant young ladies as district court judges.”

Now 58 judges preside over nearly 100,000 criminal, civil and family cases that are filed each year in the Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court. They’ve sworn a duty to develop new ideas, improve access to justice and serve the people, but perhaps more importantly, this addition to the court serves as an inspiration to future generations.

“Being a female, you can still accomplish anything that you set your mind to,” Krall said.

On Thursday, the state will continue with the investiture of more judges.

