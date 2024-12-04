Tuesday morning apartment fire displaces 8 residents in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department said eight Las Vegas residents are displaced after an apartment fire broke out on Tuesday morning in the south valley.

CCFD said they received the report around 7:26 a.m. of a fire at 2725 West Wigwam Avenue.

Responders were dispatched with six engines, two trucks, two rescues, and one Battalion Chief and one EMS Captain. A total of 39 personnel responded.

Residents were already evacuated when personnel responded.

CCFD said responders witnessed smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the apartment building. Responders prepared an initial offensive attack on the outside as another crew prepared to enter through the doorway.

CCFD said crews were assigned to the roof to provide vertical ventilation. The fire attack was called the fire knockdown at 7:48 a.m.

Search crews said they rescued several cats.

CCFD said three apartments were affected, and the apartment of origin was on the second floor.

Eight people have been displaced, and the cause is still under investigation by the Arson Division.