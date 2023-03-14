Tuesday marks last day of extra pandemic-era SNAP benefits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In April, it’ll be more difficult for some local families to put food on the table.

People who receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see an average of a 80 to 90 percent decrease in benefits, according to the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.

The last of the extra SNAP payments, which started during the pandemic, will be sent out March 14. Starting in April, participants will receive one monthly payment rather than two.

In December of 2022, President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, reducing benefits nationwide.

The change is expected to impact 450,000 people in Nevada. That include Branden Burton, who quit his job as a barber to become an entrepreneur.

“You look forward to that second half of the benefits that I get mid-month so with that being taken away, it's going to impact some lives,” Burton said.

Families losing that extra payment can go to local food banks for assistance. The Department of Agriculture said it is anticipating demand and it is increasing the budget for food banks across the country.