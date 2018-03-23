Trustee Kevin Child threatens to sue Clark County School District

Clark County School District is being threatened with a lawsuit from one of its trustees.

Kevin Child is threatening to sue over a settlement with the assistant superintendent after she filed a discrimination complaint against the district.

"If you move forward, I believe this is politically incorrect and I will sue for slander," he said during Thursday's board meeting.

Public documents did not identify the source of the discrimination complaint but comments made during the meeting made it clear Child was somehow involved.

Back in October, Child was banned from visiting schools in the district. A union called the ban inappropriate and overboard.