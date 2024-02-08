Trump expected to secure Republican nomination in Nevada GOP Caucus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Registered republican voters in Nevada prepare to caucus Thursday night to help award the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination where former President Donald Trump is expected to sweep the state’s 26 delegates.

The election comes just days after Nevada held its primary election. President Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination, while Nikki Haley lost to the “None of the Candidates” choice on the ballot. The Nevada Republican Party opted to hold their own caucus, in which candidates, like Haley, are not eligible to participate in for choosing to be on the primary election ballot.

The Nevada Republican Caucus falls on the day the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Trump’s bid to stay on the Colorado ballot.

“This is a mammoth day in the Supreme Court’s history,” said Scripps News Deputy Political Director Joe St. George. “Colorado’s Supreme Court said that Mr. Trump is ineligible to run for president and ineligible to be on the ballot because he engaged in an insurrection that the Supreme Court of Colorado says he did on January 6th.”

The Supreme Court of Colorado cites Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution specifically bans from holding office under the Constitution if they engage in insurrection. The opinion from the Supreme Court will likely come down in the coming weeks.

Thursday night, Trump and Candidate Ryan Binkley will be the only names on the Nevada Republican Caucus ballot. Voters must cast their ballot in person at their assigned precinct. Registration begins at 5 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. the meeting will be called to order in which voters can cast their secret ballots. At 7:30 p.m., the party will begin tabulating votes, and announce the winner once all votes are counted.

For more information on participating in the Nevada Republican Caucus, go to NevadaGOP.org.