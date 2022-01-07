True Blue Campaign kicks off in supporting law enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Backing the blue. Thursday kicked off the “Go True Blue” campaign aimed at supporting local police in the valley throughout the year.

An applause for valley police with the Las Vegas sign lit up with blue lights. It’s all part of the “Go True Blue” campaign.

“It gives the community the opportunity to show their appreciation for the men and women of law enforcement and in particular, at LVMPD.”

Tom Kovach, executive director of the LVMPD Foundation says this is the sixth year of the campaign. He wants local officers to know, the community is behind them.

“They do such good work for us, and they’re often unsung heroes, and this big campaign we kicked off this morning, allows everyone to say thank you,” he said.

The support includes tributes on the Strip marquees at various casinos which has happened for the last three years.

“It’s exciting to see so many participating properties. We’ve had the most ever,” Kovach said.

The LVMPD Foundation also has merchandise at the Fashion Show Mall where you can show your pride in supporting police. All proceeds go back to helping the men and women in uniform.