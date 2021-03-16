UPDATE: Truck driver identified in deadly rollover on U.S. 95 near Cold Creek Road

UPDATE MARCH 18: Nevada Highway Patrol says the driver of the semi-truck in a deadly crash on March 16 has been identified as 65-year-old Terry Bailey from Portland, Tennessee.

Troopers say his semi-truck was traveling northbound on the U.S. 95 near Cold Creek Road when -- for unknown reasons -- it left the roadway and entered the right-side dirt shoulder. The semi-truck continued in the desert area where it overturned.

Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

His death marks the NHP Southern Command’s 16th deadly crash, resulting in 18 deaths, for 2021.

Nevada Highway Patrol A semi-truck driver is dead after his truck rolled over on March 16, 2021, in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 near Cold Creek Road. (Photo: NHP)



ORIGINAL STORY

INDIAN SPRINGS (KTNV) -- A semi-truck driver is dead after his truck rolled over this morning in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 near Cold Creek Road.

Clark County Fire Department says the incident happened around 10:14 a.m

#TrafficAlert Fatal Roll Over involving tractor trailer hauling onions. Us-95 SB at MM112CL . Near Indian Springs. Expect Delays , one travel lane open. #SlowDown #LivesAreOnTheLine #RollOver #NhpSocomm pic.twitter.com/IVXZnAuBqD — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 16, 2021

Rural Stations 82 and 82 responded along with units from Creech Air Force Base.

There were no other vehicles involved.

Motorists can expect delays in area until the scene is cleared.

