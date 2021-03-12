Truck convoy, memorial this weekend to honor death of Ryan Billotte

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A memorial and a truck convoy will take place this weekend for Ryan Billotte, the man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday on the 215 Southern Beltway near Jones Boulevard.

On Saturday morning a convoy is set to take off from Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson towards Wagon Wheel Missionary Baptist Church on 821 Cadiz Avenue.

That's where a memorial service is scheduled to begin at noon. The service is expected to last several hours.

821 Cadiz Ave., Henderson, NV

We're also getting our first look at the woman who is accused of hitting Ryan.

Nevada Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Colette Despain was the driver behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Troopers say an anonymous tip came into crime stoppers leading to Despain's arrest.

She is facing several charges.

Ryan's wife tells us he has four stepchildren and six grandkids.

He was 48 years old.