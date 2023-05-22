Watch Now
Tropicana bridge demolition to close portion of Frank Sinatra Drive until Thursday

Dropicana Closures
KTNV
Posted at 3:52 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 18:52:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Dropicana" project is in full swing. This week, demolition on the Tropicana Avenue bridge will shut down a part of Frank Sinatra Drive for several days.

From Monday night until Thursday morning, Frank Sinatra Drive will be closed from Excalibur Way to Reno Drive.

The closure starts 11 p.m. on Monday and ends 7 a.m. Thursday, May 25.

More information on the Dropicana project can be found here.

