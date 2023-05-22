Tropicana bridge demolition to close portion of Frank Sinatra Drive until Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Dropicana" project is in full swing. This week, demolition on the Tropicana Avenue bridge will shut down a part of Frank Sinatra Drive for several days.

From Monday night until Thursday morning, Frank Sinatra Drive will be closed from Excalibur Way to Reno Drive.

Tonight! Frank Sinatra Dr. will be closed between Arena Dr. and Excalibur Way under the Tropicana Ave. bridge starting tonight at 11 pm through Thursday, May 25, at 7 am. 🚧 More info here: https://t.co/j7TBDB63bd pic.twitter.com/KhGxdaxELN — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) May 22, 2023

The closure starts 11 p.m. on Monday and ends 7 a.m. Thursday, May 25.

