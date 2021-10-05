Tropicana Avenue near Torrey Pines Drive closed after fatal crash involving pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Traffic Fatal detectives are investigating a hit & run crash involving a pedestrian near Tropicana Avenue Torrey Pines Drive.

Police say an adult pedestrian was crossing Tropicana Avenue when they were struck by a 4-door Kia traveling westbound.

The person died at the scene, according to LVMPD.

The adult male driver of the Kia returned to the scene about 30 minutes later and was taken into custody on suspicion of impairment, police say.

Tropicana Avenue is closed in both directions between Rainbow Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

