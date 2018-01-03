Troopers: Man killed in crash on U.S. 95, near Charleston

One person is dead after a crash on US-95 at Charleston Boulevard northbound according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:12 p.m. The road was closed as troopers investigated Tuesday night.

Troopers believe the driver of a pickup truck was intoxicated when he hit two barrier walls. The pickup then came to a stop in one of the travel lanes.

We're told everything was okay for about three to four minutes. The driver of the pickup truck got out of the vehicle. Other cars were able to safely get around.

But then, troopers say, a man driving a white SUV struck the pickup. The man died on scene. Investigators believe he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The details of the incident remain under investigation.

The driver of the pickup is facing a DUI charge. It will be up to the District Attorney's Office to determine whether more charges are appropriate.