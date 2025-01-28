Treasure Island holding security officer hiring fair on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Treasure Island Hotel & Casino is looking to fill positions for their security team at a job fair this Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, Banquet Rooms (Second Floor), 3300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

In addition to other open positions, Treasure Island is listing their security officer spots as full-time employment. For more information, visit their website by clicking the link here.