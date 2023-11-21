Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here are some tips for a smooth holiday journey!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we head into the holiday season, airports across the country are preparing for the Thanksgiving travel rush.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is urging all travelers to be ready before they get to the airport.

For those flying in or out of the valley, the important things to know are the weight limits for luggage at their respective airlines, the TSA regulations regarding prohibited items, and the location of your gate.

Given the high demand for Terminal 1 parking, the long-term garage often reaches full capacity around the holidays. To help curb the demand, Harry Reid is asking travelers to consider alternative parking.

“We anticipate that most of our parking options will fill up to capacity on Tuesday and Wednesday, so we want people to plan ahead. As they drive in, pay attention to the roadway signs and use our website,” said Joe Rajchel, Public Information Administrator.

For more traveling tips for the holiday season, visit Harryreidairport.com.