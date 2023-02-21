Travelers have mixed feelings about facial recognition technology at LAS

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is one of 16 airports nationwide testing facial recognition technology at airport security checkpoints.

The technology was first rolled out during the pandemic and has become increasingly popular.

Travelers have mixed feelings about the tool.

Brent Johnson was visiting Las Vegas from San Antonio, Texas. Johnson said he is all on board with the new tool.

"I think it's fantastic," said Johnson. "Your phone does it, so why can't security? I think it'd be awesome. It's no different than showing your driver's license or showing anything else."

But many travelers have reservations.

Jamie Brandt is from Valley Springs, California. Brandt said she has privacy concerns.

"Something has been captured about you and used without your knowledge," said Brandt.

Privacy is a big concern for many, so activists like Albert Cahn are working to stop surveillance technology.

Albert Cahn is the executive director of Surveillance Technology Oversight Project of S.T.O.P.

"Facial recognition is biased. It's error-prone," said Cahn. "It's not making it faster. It's not making it more convenient. Instead, we just have more of our data being captured. And alarmingly, the TSA makes these broad privacy promises. But when you look at the fine print, they have huge amounts of data that that can be kept for research purposes."

Cahn also said this technology puts minorities at a disadvantage.

"Facial recognition has been shown to be more error-prone for black Latin acts and Asian faces. We know that for women and non-binary individuals, they can be more error-prone," said Cahn. "That could mean being detained. It can mean TSA pulling you aside. It can mean potentially missing your flight or far, far worse."

However, retired FBI Las Vegas special agent Aaron Rouse said the tool is both safe and accurate.

"It is something that has been in development for the last several years and the push is to help identify potential criminals and threats on a much earlier basis," said Rouse. "It's a great technology. It's I've seen it work. The government agencies are putting a very high standard on it and believe it's in the 99th percentile of accuracy. Having worked in surveillance before, 99% from an AI system is so about as good as you're going to get."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said this technology makes it a more "seamless, secure and safer travel experience." The agency said the technology is also the better public health option because it is a hands-free option.

It is unclear if or when the technology will become a fixture at Harry Reid International Airport.