Travel alert for southbound I-15, 12 mile backup near Jean and a crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada issued a travel alert on Thursday due to a crash southbound on I-15.
#FASTALERT 2:36 PM, Dec 29 2022
Travel Alert
SB I-15 After Jean, NV
12 mile delays to Stateline
Get gas, water, and food
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 29, 2022
RTC is also reporting a 12 mile backup on I-15 south close to Jean.
#FASTALERT 2:53 PM, Dec 29 2022
Crash on SB I-15 After Jean, NV
Right shoulder
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 29, 2022
Further details are pending but will be added to this article as they become available.