Travel alert for southbound I-15, 12 mile backup near Jean and a crash

RTC Southern Nevada
Posted at 5:14 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 20:30:55-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada issued a travel alert on Thursday due to a crash southbound on I-15.

RTC is also reporting a 12 mile backup on I-15 south close to Jean.

Further details are pending but will be added to this article as they become available.

