Travel alert for southbound I-15, 12 mile backup near Jean and a crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada issued a travel alert on Thursday due to a crash southbound on I-15.

#FASTALERT 2:36 PM, Dec 29 2022

Travel Alert

SB I-15 After Jean, NV

12 mile delays to Stateline

Get gas, water, and food — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 29, 2022

RTC is also reporting a 12 mile backup on I-15 south close to Jean.

#FASTALERT 2:53 PM, Dec 29 2022

Crash on SB I-15 After Jean, NV

Right shoulder — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 29, 2022

Further details are pending but will be added to this article as they become available.