Transporting illegal fireworks can lead to a hefty fine this Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Transporting illegal fireworks is prohibited."

You may have seen those words on the Nevada Department of Transportation's (NDOT) overhead signage along the I-215, I-15, and the US-95.

As July 4th approaches, firework safety is on the minds of first responders and safety experts.

"You light it, We write it", tickets that is.

Offenders caught using illegal fireworks could face a fine of $500 or more.

We spoke to Carlito Rayos, the Hazardous Materials and Critical Infrastructure Coordinator with the Clark County Fire Department to learn more about the strict enforcement.

He says, "The real risk is that those fireworks make their way to the valley for the Independence Day celebrations, right? The possession of them in Unincorporated Clark County is unlawful, but they continue to be here every single year. Even though you can't lawfully purchase them in Unincorporated Clark County or any municipalities within the valley, clearly, they are here and clearly, they are filling the sky the entire independence day weekend," said Rayos.

Former Firefighter, and now Firework Safety Expert, James Fuller, with TNT Fireworks says local aw enforcement are trying to get a point across that could save you from getting in trouble with the law this Independence Day.

"What we're really worried about is this; Don't bring aerial product or product that is illegal, like commercial product into a city, and in your vehicle, because you're breaking the law if you're going to use that product illegally within the city," said Fuller.

Local and State police say if you've purchased fireworks outside of the county, chances are they may be illegal.

Also, if you see something, say something.

Police say do NOT call 9-1-1 if you see illegal fireworks, but, instead use 3-1-1 or report illegal fireworks online at www.ispyfireworks.com

