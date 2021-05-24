Transportation officials share bike safety tips for National Bike month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the Southern Nevada Bike Coalition say there are some important things to get done before getting on a bike as it's National Bike Month.

You want to make sure to have reflective gear, and always make sure to wear a properly fitted helmet.

Bicyclists are encouraged to follow these points when it comes to bike safety.

Keely Brooks with the Southern Nevada Bike Coalition also says preparation is key.

"Know before you go where you're going to ride so that you can select a route that has wide shoulders or a bike lane preferably and also that has speed limits where cars are going slower," she said.

Vegas local Clint Law says he has been riding on valley roads for over a decade and even as an expert rider makes a point to plan his route.

"I commute, I ride to work at least two to three a week. I don't live too far away from my spot, it's only about five miles. So, it's nice and quick and easy, but I just love riding my bike," he said.

County Commissioner Justin Jones is also an avid bike rider and looking to make roads in the valley more bike-friendly.

Earlier this month, Jones donated bike gear to local youth.

With two bicycle fatalities already this year, the RTC is reminding bicyclists to ride more defensively, look both ways before crossing intersections and try to make eye contact with drivers who may not see you.