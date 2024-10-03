Transport to the 80's with Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert at The Smith Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Experience the 1980's cult classic film backed with the soundtrack performed by a live band complained by David Bowie's vocals in Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert at The Smith Center this March.

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert Teaser

The tour is stopping in Las Vegas on March 20, 2025 for one show only. You will be transported to the Goblin City— a fusion of live music paired with a theatrical performance.

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert

Labyrinth was released on June 27, 1986 with a following up until this day.

“Labyrinth fans are loyal and passionate, and this is their opportunity to join other enthusiasts who are dressing in costumes, dancing in the aisles and yelling out their favorite lines at every show," said John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, the producer of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. You can get your tickets here.