Tragedy strikes Las Vegas family as toddlers are killed in car crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tragedy struck a family in Las Vegas this week when three-year-old Taeylr Wilmer and two-year-old Rose Marie Wilmer were killed in a car crash. The girls' father, Tavon, learned of the news when his mother called him to break the devastating news.

Tavon, who was in Detroit at the time caring for his elderly grandmother, was heartbroken by the news.

"They just brought me joy every day," Tavon said. "Every day I looked at my phone and just wanted to push myself. They were my motivation. Every day I wake up I feel like part of me missing."

The loss of the girls hit hard for many in the community, including their babysitters Venus Blankenship and Patricia Davis. "I could have fainted," Blankenship said. "Devastated. Devastated. I didn't know how to feel. I went numb."

All agreed that there is a lesson to be learned from this tragedy. Blankenship urged parents to use proper child restraints, something Taeylr and Rose did not have. Tavon also had a message for the community: "Keep your kids safe. Don't drink and drive. Don't drink and drive. It's taken a toll on a lot of people out in Las Vegas... All of the news I've been seeing is a lot of DUI crashes. It's just crazy."

Tavon wanted to clarify that his family has not set up a GoFundMe account in the wake of this tragedy. The Cashapp tag for the family is as follows: $Taeylrandrosemarie.