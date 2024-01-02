Road closed on Las Vegas Strip due to heavy police, SWAT response

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic was shut down on part of the Las Vegas Strip and a heavy police presence could be seen in the area on Tuesday morning.

As of 11:32 a.m., police said one person had been taken into custody.

The incident was reported in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Motorists and members of the public were advised to avoid the area and plan other routes "due to the high police presence." SWAT and crisis negotiators were also called to the scene, police said.

As of 10:23 a.m., Park Avenue was closed from Frank Sinatra Drive through Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. A traffic camera in that area showed marked patrol cars blocking the road.

Police did not immediately release any additional information about this incident.