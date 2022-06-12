Traffic signal down on Ft. Apache, Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada sent an alert that westbound lanes are blocked and the eastbound left turn lanes are closed at Flamingo Road and Ft. Apache Road Sunday afternoon.

RTC says to use alternate routes during this time.

13 Action News was able to take pictures of the situation at the intersection. A traffic signal is down.

Kay McCabe / KTNV The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada sent an alert that westbound lanes are blocked and the eastbound left turn lanes are closed at Flamingo Road and Ft. Apache Road Sunday afternoon.

Kay McCabe / KTNV The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada sent an alert that westbound lanes are blocked and the eastbound left turn lanes are closed at Flamingo Road and Ft. Apache Road Sunday afternoon.

13 Action News reporter Jeremy Chen spoke with public works. They said that the wind knocked the pole down and luckily, it did not hit any cars.