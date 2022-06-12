Traffic signal down on Ft. Apache, Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada sent an alert that westbound lanes are blocked and the eastbound left turn lanes are closed at Flamingo Road and Ft. Apache Road Sunday afternoon.
RTC says to use alternate routes during this time.
13 Action News was able to take pictures of the situation at the intersection. A traffic signal is down.
13 Action News reporter Jeremy Chen spoke with public works. They said that the wind knocked the pole down and luckily, it did not hit any cars.
Traffic lights toppled at the corner of Fort Apache and Flamingo in the southwest valley. I’m told the wind knocked the lights down. Scary situation, but luckily it didn’t fall on any cars. Prepare for minor delays if you’re traveling WB on Flamingo. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/Y9UjJPst3P— Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) June 12, 2022