Traffic signal down on Ft. Apache, Flamingo Road

Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 19:14:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada sent an alert that westbound lanes are blocked and the eastbound left turn lanes are closed at Flamingo Road and Ft. Apache Road Sunday afternoon.

RTC says to use alternate routes during this time.

13 Action News was able to take pictures of the situation at the intersection. A traffic signal is down.

13 Action News reporter Jeremy Chen spoke with public works. They said that the wind knocked the pole down and luckily, it did not hit any cars.

