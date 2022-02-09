Traffic safety groups launch guides series for teen drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) are teaming up to launch a series of guides for teen drivers and parents looking to buy a car for their teen drivers.

"The statistics we look at are about four times greater being involved in a crash as a teen as when you get to be 20 or older," said David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "We're trying to put this resource out there to help parents navigate these formative years."

Motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of death among teenagers, according to the IIHS. The guides highlight the risk factors parents face when their teenager begins to learn how to drive. They also provide suggestions on choosing a vehicle for your teen driver, embracing safety technology and laying down the law for your teen when they get on the road.

The guides are available to download at IIHS.org.