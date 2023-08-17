Traffic cone-gestion frustrating Las Vegas Valley residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No matter where you are in the Las Vegas Valley, bright orange traffic cones are seemingly everywhere.

The cones are so ubiquitous, some have even dubbed them Nevada’s state flower.

Las Vegas resident Diego Trujillo has lived in Las Vegas his whole life. He’s used to traffic in the valley but said the latest cone chaos in his area is a nightmare.

“Every day when we’re coming home from work, if you’re coming southbound on Maryland, I run into this traffic stop,” said Trujillo.

He lives near Silverado Ranch and takes Maryland Parkway to get home. From Maryland Parkway near Pyke, traffic cones block the lanes turning three lanes into two and eventually into one lane by the intersection at Cactus.

“At 4, 5 o’clock, it’s an absolute nightmare,” said Trujillo. “Everyone has to sit there in that line. I’ve thought about putting out a sign that says ‘please just put up a right turn lane.’”

Las Vegas resident James Smith also deals with traffic cones. He’s lived in Las Vegas for 20 and believes the cones could be a hazard.

“Between the cones, the drivers and people who don’t understand, it’s a problem,” said Smith.

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada director of engineering services John Penuelas said the cones mean our valley is growing.

“They're a sign of progress. They are signs the work is getting done,” said Penuelas. “The money that's, you know, the tax money that's coming in from sales tax and fuel tax is being reinvested into the community. So we know that, you know, it's going to the benefit of the people. It's it's painful when it's happening, but when it's done, we've got better roads as a result.”

But Penuelas said we should expect relief soon.

“We've got 282 open contracts right now. And on the last agenda. We're closing about $9 billion worth of projects. So they actually have more projects closing on this agenda than we had started,” said Penuelas.

Formula One Las Vegas officials also announced paving on the Strip is nearing completion which means some cones may be removed from Las Vegas Boulevard.

How is cone-gestion in the valley impacting you? Let us know at desk@ktnv.com

If you’d like to track the traffic cones in your area, you can visit seeingorangenv.com