Traffic alert: I-15 to close both directions at Tropical Pkwy. Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Both directions of Interstate 15 will close Wednesday night at Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation advised.
The closure will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday and extend through 5 a.m. Thursday. The following traffic detours will be in place:
- Northbound traffic will be routed on and off the interstate via the ramps at Tropical Parkway. Tropical Parkway itself will be closed between Range Road and Nico Way.
- Southbound traffic will be routed onto the westbound I-215 beltway, first to Lamb Boulevard, then to eastbound I-215, then back onto southbound I-15.
"The closure is necessary for continued work on the $100 million I-15/I-215 interchange," NDOT stated.
NDOT asked that drivers use caution driving through the work zone and take alternate routes of travel if possible.