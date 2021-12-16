Traffic alert: I-15 to close both directions at Tropical Pkwy. Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Both directions of Interstate 15 will close Wednesday night at Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation advised.

The closure will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday and extend through 5 a.m. Thursday. The following traffic detours will be in place:



Northbound traffic will be routed on and off the interstate via the ramps at Tropical Parkway. Tropical Parkway itself will be closed between Range Road and Nico Way.

Southbound traffic will be routed onto the westbound I-215 beltway, first to Lamb Boulevard, then to eastbound I-215, then back onto southbound I-15.

"The closure is necessary for continued work on the $100 million I-15/I-215 interchange," NDOT stated.

NDOT asked that drivers use caution driving through the work zone and take alternate routes of travel if possible.

