Tradition draws large crowds to Summerlin 4th of July parade despite soaring heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is one of the biggest Fourth of July parades in Las Vegas. This year, it's estimated 50,000 people were in attendance.

For some, it is a tradition to come every year.

"Ever since they've started," said Las Vegas resident Lucille Lapa. "I like staying here because the people have a lot to do with it. I have a lot of Hawaiian friends that moved here to Vegas not only that but other people that have come."

Lapa said Fourth of July is also her birthday, making the event even more special.

According to parade organizers, the event began in 1995 as a small neighborhood event with children and their wagons. It's grown a lot since.

"Before we didn't need to come here to save a spot," said Las Vegas resident Tatiana Uzendu.

Uzendu said it's important for her to come out and celebrate freedom in America.

"We need to keep our heart in our country," said Uzendu.

KTNV Summerlin's 2023 Fourth of July parade

Matt Walker, the director of community relations at Howard Hughes Corporation, one of the sponsors of the parade, said there's a reason why people keep coming back even with bigger crowds.

"It's 30 years of tradition to bring out your family and be a part of the largest Fourth parade in the state," said Walker. "It's also the opportunity to celebrate some new things like our Stanley Cup Champions; Vegas Golden Knights, the Super Bowl."

Vegas Golden Knights players Zach Whitecloud and Nick Hague were seen on the floats during the parade. Many parade-goers said seeing the VGK floats was one of their favorite parts of the event.

Near triple digit temperatures were scorching the valley on Tuesday, but people tried to cool off by building tents, bringing their portable electric fans and staying in the shade.

The event featured 70 different parade floats this year from 9-11 a.m.