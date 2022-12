LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday, the Nevada State Police were called to a tractor trailer rollover on northbound I-11 north of mile marker 2.

Upon arrival, officers found that the tractor trailer had left the marked travel lane and run off the road into the left shoulder of the I-11 northbound off ramp to Boulder City Parkway.

The driver, a male adult, was pronounced dead on the scene due to his injuries. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.