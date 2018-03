Toys "R" Us has officially announced that they will be closing or selling all of their stores.

There are 5 Toys "R" Us stores in the Las Vegas valley and 3 Babies "R" Us stores.

Toys "R" Us

875 S. Grand Central Pkwy Las Vegas Toys "R" Us 7400 Las Vegas Blvd S Las Vegas Toys "R" Us 4550 Meadows Lane Las Vegas Babies "R" Us 7020 Arroyo Crossing Las Vegas Babies "R" Us 2150 N Rainbow Blvd Las Vegas Toys "R" Us 1425 W Sunset Rd Henderson Babies "R" Us 510 N Stephanie St. Henderson Toys "R" Us/ Babies "R" Us 7020 North 5th St. North Las Vegas

The chain says that it has enough money to pay employees for about the next 60 days. They had initially hoped to keep 400 stores open but has realized that it cannot do so.

RELATED: Toys 'R' Us to close all remaining stores, report says

They filed for bankruptcy last year and was hoping that the holidays would help them bounce back. However, sales were lackluster.

Toys "R" Us has faced increasing competition from online retailers like Amazon.

The stores have been around since the 1940s and was once considered the store that just about every kid begged their parents to go to.