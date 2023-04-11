Tourist spending in Las Vegas breaks another record in 2022, LVCVA report shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The economic impact of tourist spending in Las Vegas is reaching new heights, according to a report released Tuesday.

Commissioned by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the report shows that visitors to the city were responsible for over $79 billion in economic impact last year, a 25% increase from the previously-held record in 2019.

Visitor spending last year reached a record $45 billion, a 24% increase from 2021, and a 22% increase from 2019.

"These results are a powerful testament that what we do in concert with our resort partners to market this destination has an undeniable impact on our community,” said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the LVCVA, in a statement.

The report also showed that the tourism industry here remained the largest employer in the area.

The industry, according to the report, employs about 230,000.

The report’s findings are based on data from the LVCVA, Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation; Nevada Gaming Control Board, Clark County School District, Nevada Commission on Tourism, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.