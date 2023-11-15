Tourism would be essential for Las Vegas A's in smallest MLB media market

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas is expected to be approved my MLB owners this week, according to a new report.

All 30 owners have received a report on the A's move to our city.

According to sources, the report reveals the A's success in Las Vegas would rely heavily on tourism.

Las Vegas' media market would be the smallest of any major league team, minimizing the potential TV revenue available.

The A's need 75% of team owners to sign off on their move, meaning only eight would have to vote against relocation to block the move.

Manfred is scheduled for a news conference Thursday following the relocation vote.