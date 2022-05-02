Watch
Tory Lanez stopped at LAS after TSA found 'large amounts of marijuana,' LVMPD confirms

Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Posted at 3:11 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 18:14:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD confirmed an incident with Daystar Peterson, also known as "Tory Lanez," on Monday afternoon saying that he was found with marijuana in his carry-on bag by TSA at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

LVMPD said that Peterson would not be arrested due to the fact that the marijuana did not amount to the trafficking weight, he was however detained temporarily after TSA found the substance. The marijuana was impounded.

The case will be forwarded for review to the Clark county District Attorney's Office according to the confirmation sent by Las Vegas police.

