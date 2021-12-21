'Tis the season for porch pirates: What you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When that high-profile package lands on your doorstep, the last thing you want is a thief running off with it.

What can you do? Experts recommend that you make sure your porch lights are on, the shrubs are trimmed so no one can hide behind them, and that you have some crime-prevention signage.

“If I’m wearing a mask or I’m wearing gloves, all you have is a video of someone in a mask and gloves, so there’s no evidence really for the police,” said David Kohlmeier, a retired Henderson and NYPD officer. “It’s really important to make your home a little bit more of a fortress to prevent people from coming on the property.”

“Security is a layered thing,” said James Kerr, CEO of Boss Security Screens. “You want to have a number of different things in place so that you’re projecting an image that this is not going to be an easy crime.”

In its yearly package theft report, C+R Research says half of Americans get a package delivered at least once a month and 60% know someone who has had a package stolen during the holidays.

The National Retail Federation says holiday purchases will keep going through the new year, with 65% of shoppers taking advantage of those new gift cards and post-Christmas deals.

“If it’s a high-ticket item, if it’s an expensive thing — if it’s a new smart phone, I don’t want it sitting on my doorstep,” said Kerr. “I want to send it some place where somebody’s actually going to receive it.”

“Whatever you got to do to prevent the situation,” said Kohlmeier. “You know your style of living. Are you going to be home? Are you going on vacation? Will you be away for the weekend? Think about what you’re doing before you press that button to purchase a holiday gift.”

FedEx says if you are not going to be home, have it sent to a FedEx office or redirect it mid-shipment. Also, leave delivery instructions on your orders.