Tired of your high gas bill? Southwest Gas says some relief is on the way

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevadans can expect to see the cost of their gas bills decrease in the coming weeks, according to Southwest Gas.

By the numbers, Southwest Gas says it expects a 15% reduction in the cost of gas billed to consumers beginning on April 1. The company is predicting the cost will decrease another 50% in July, a spokesperson stated in a news release on Monday.

This comes as many in Southern Nevada have expressed shock and anger at sharp increases in their natural gas bills this winter, with many customers reporting their bills had doubled or even tripled.

In previous statements about the costs, Southwest Gas explained that it bills consumers based on a 12-month rolling average, meaning increases we're seeing now are attributable to past gas prices.

"Southwest Gas does not profit from gas costs and does not have control over the market prices for natural gas, which are affected by supply and demand," a company spokesperson stated, noting that the company saw a 75% increase in the cost it pays for gas over the past two years.

"However, the cost of gas has gone down, and Southwest Gas expects customers to continue to see these lower prices reflected in their bills," the spokesperson stated.

How much could the average bill decrease?

According to Southwest Gas, Southern Nevada residential customers can expect to pay about $10 less per month following the April rate decrease.

The company notes that "additional changes in the cost of gas [will be] passed on through future quarterly gas cost adjustments," which Southwest Gas files through the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

According to Southwest Gas, your bill has two primary components: the cost of gas and the cost of delivery.

Gas cost is based on usage, while the rate you pay for gas delivery "reflects a base rate for the cost of providing safe and reliable natural gas service to homes and businesses," the company stated.