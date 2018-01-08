Tips to get around CES traffic

Traffic troubles expected all week

Yasmeen Hassan
11:51 AM, Jan 8, 2018
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - CES is the biggest convention of the year for Las Vegas, but it also means a traffic nightmare for anyone driving near the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

According to the Regional transportation Commission, you'll see the worst traffic from 9:00a.m. to 10:30 a.m. all week, and then again from 3:30p.m. to 6 p.m. Certain streets will be especially packed.

Busiest east-west roads: 
1. Spring Mountain-Sands, between I-15 and Swenson 
2. Desert Inn, between Valley View and Maryland Parkway
3. Convention Center Road, between Las Vegas Boulevard & Paradise
4. Flamingo, between Valley View and Maryland Parkway
5. Sahara, between I-15 and Joe W. Brown
6. Tropicana, between Dean Martin and Maryland Parkway
7. Harmon, between Las Vegas Boulevard and Swenson
 
Busiest north-south roads: 
1. Paradise, between McCarran Airport and Sahara
2. Swenson-Joe W Brown, between McCarran Airport and Sahara
3. Las Vegas Boulevard, between Russell to Sahara  
4. Koval, between Tropicana and Sands where it dead ends
 
Busiest I-15 Freeway interchanges: 
1. Spring Mountain
2. Flamingo
3. Sahara
4. Tropicana

For alternate routes, once you get within a couple of miles of the convention center sites, it will likely be tough to find an empty street. To the west, the Frank Sinatra/Sammy Davis corridor may be one to consider. To the east, use Maryland Parkway.

