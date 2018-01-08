Tips to get around CES traffic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - CES is the biggest convention of the year for Las Vegas, but it also means a traffic nightmare for anyone driving near the Las Vegas Convention Center.

According to the Regional transportation Commission, you'll see the worst traffic from 9:00a.m. to 10:30 a.m. all week, and then again from 3:30p.m. to 6 p.m. Certain streets will be especially packed.

Busiest east-west roads:

1. Spring Mountain-Sands, between I-15 and Swenson

2. Desert Inn, between Valley View and Maryland Parkway

3. Convention Center Road, between Las Vegas Boulevard & Paradise

4. Flamingo, between Valley View and Maryland Parkway

5. Sahara, between I-15 and Joe W. Brown

6. Tropicana, between Dean Martin and Maryland Parkway

7. Harmon, between Las Vegas Boulevard and Swenson



Busiest north-south roads:

1. Paradise, between McCarran Airport and Sahara

2. Swenson-Joe W Brown, between McCarran Airport and Sahara

3. Las Vegas Boulevard, between Russell to Sahara

4. Koval, between Tropicana and Sands where it dead ends



Busiest I-15 Freeway interchanges:

1. Spring Mountain

2. Flamingo

3. Sahara

4. Tropicana

For alternate routes, once you get within a couple of miles of the convention center sites, it will likely be tough to find an empty street. To the west, the Frank Sinatra/Sammy Davis corridor may be one to consider. To the east, use Maryland Parkway.