Tips on how to prevent drowning among kids, be water smart

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — May is National Water Safety Month, and Boulder City staff is reminding Nevadans during this time to practice being water smart around any bodies of water as drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death for children.

"The best advice that I can share is learn to swim well, and have your children start learning at a young age,” said Cheree Brennan, aquatic coordinator at the Boulder City Municipal Pool. “Take steps now to help prevent water emergencies. We hold classes for all ages, from toddlers to teens, parents to grandparents.”

Boulder City staff says to keep these water safety guidelines in mind whenever you are near or in water:

Always swim with a buddy.

Swim in areas supervised by lifeguards when possible.

Read and obey all posted rules.

Adults should supervise children at all times, even with lifeguards on duty.

Watch out for “dangerous too’s”: too tired, too cold, too far from safety, too much sun, and too much activity.

Know how to prevent, recognize, and respond to aquatic emergencies.

Use only Coast Guard approved life jackets. Water-wings, noodles, or “floaty” swimsuits are not substitutes for an approved life jacket.

Enter the water feet first, unless area is marked for diving and has no obstructions.

Don’t mix alcohol with water activities.

Lake Mead can be especially dangerous because of unexpected high winds and waves.

“Every summer, we hear of tragedy on Lake Mead or in backyard pools. These incidents are tragic, and our hearts go out to the victim’s families,” said Roger Hall, Parks and Recreation Director for Boulder City. “The Boulder City Pool is a great place to learn critical safety practices and get ready for summer. I’m proud of the efforts of our swim instructors and lifeguards; their work is important to our community.”

The pool staff are planning to once again take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on June 23, 2022. Details will be released in the coming weeks.