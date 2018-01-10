Tips for preventing the flu as illness hits Nevada

Flu has taken over Las Vegas and many people are trying to figure out how they can avoid getting sick.

Local doctors with American Family Care have recognized five different habits that could put someone at higher risk of getting sick, including working out too much by overexerting yourself, going on a low carb diet, doing too much at once, puffing on a vape pen and stressing out.

Now what can you do to prevent the flu? American Family Care also gave tips such as using your knuckles instead of fingertips, grabbing a paper towel at the gas pump, washing your hands after a handshake, wiping your phone with a disinfecting wipe and avoid sharing pens.

The CDC also advises people can also prevent the flu by avoiding close contact with those who are sick, staying home when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose, cleaning your hands, avoiding touching your eyes nose or mouth and practicing other good health habits.