TIMELINE: What we know about the disappearance of local veterinarian Shawn Frehner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday marks one week since local veterinarian Shawn Frehner was reported missing, kicking off a search at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Frehner's disappearance came amid a social media firestorm over a video taken while he was treating a young horse in Pahrump.

Channel 13 obtained video of the incident. Warning: this may be graphic for some viewers.

WARNING: Video shows moments leading up to alleged horse abuse in Nye County

With no new updates from authorities leading the search, Frehner's whereabouts remain unknown.

On Friday, the National Park Service released a flyer with information about Frehner and another plea for information from the public. And as the barrage of disparaging comments continues on social media, some are now pleading for understanding on Frehner's behalf.

Here's the timeline of everything we've learned so far:

April 3 — Frehner treats Shawna Gonzalez's horse, Big Red, in Pahrump.



Gonzalez contacts the Nye County Sheriff's Office to report animal cruelty. (The Nye County Sheriff's Office confirmed taking an animal cruelty report on this date, with Frehner identified as the suspect.)

April 6 — Video surfaces on social media that appears to show Frehner kicking Big Red in the face while treating the horse.



The ensuing barrage of public outcry prompts Frehner to post an impassioned explanation on his Facebook page, which he soon deletes. In the post, Frehner describes Big Red as "crazy" and "dangerous" while explaining his side of the story. The brief video clip that spread on social media shows Frehner struggling with the horse, which appears to be struggling to breathe. Frehner acknowledges kicking Big Red but claims his intention was to "reach over with my foot and kick him on the cheek hard enough to startle him so that he would get up again, or at least start breathing again. When I did that, he turned into my foot and I did kick him directly on the chin."

April 7 — Frehner's father files a missing persons report.



Concerned for his safety, Frehner's father, Rex, files a missing persons report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, saying that he hadn't heard from his son since the morning of April 6. This prompts a multi-agency search effort led by the National Park Service at Lake Mead near Hemenway Harbor. Officials said they found Frehner's wallet, keys, and cell phone in his unoccupied truck, and anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact NPS at 888-653-0009.

April 11 — NPS says the search for Frehner is still ongoing

