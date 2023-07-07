Tight-knit community forming on Twitter rival app Threads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 70 million users have already signed up for the new Meta-owned app Threads as of Friday.

Twitter's new rival officially launched on July 5th and gained more 30 million users in less than 24 hours.

It’s unclear how the platform will be used to communicate information but already, local agencies like the City of Las Vegas, Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District have opened accounts. Channel 13 opened an account on Thursday as well.

Ginger Allen, the CEO of Las Vegas-based marketing agency Your Marketing Liaison, said the app is attractive.

“This is perfect timing,” Allen said. “There’s a need in the market for another news-type app. They’re giving you double the amount of character count than Twitter does. They’re also giving you double the amount of video time that you can post. So that’s going to give us a lot more opportunity for posting more content and more video content.”

Allen said many of her clients have already opened accounts on Threads and she anticipates many more will do the same.

“Anything that can help with engagement for our clients and get more attention to their brands, the better,” Allen said.

Southern Nevada Health District spokesperson Jennifer Sizemore said the agency is still learning about the platform but are looking forward to using it.

“The Southern Nevada Health District has joined Threads. But at this point, we have only shared an introductory post and have not yet developed a separate strategy for the platform," Sizemore said in a statement. "We are looking forward to growing our account, learning more about the platform, and having an additional forum to share and receive information.”

While the app is still unfamiliar to many, others are interested in finding out more.

Preston G., a member of the Jericho Blue band, said social media plays a big role in band promotion and he is open to the idea of opening a Threads account.

“It’s all about social media,” said Preston. “It’s about connecting with people in any way possible.”