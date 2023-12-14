Tickets for Super Bowl Experience, Opening Night now available

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those looking to experience football's biggest night can now purchase tickets to two of the Super Bowl LVIII's biggest celebrations.

Starting on Thursday, Dec. 14, local and visiting fans can buy tickets to the Super Bowl Experience presented by Toyota and the Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade.

The Super Bowl Experience is the NFL's immersive football festival and will arrive in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 7, until Saturday, Feb. 10, at Mandalay Bay South Convention Center.

General Admission tickets for the event will start at $25, and kids under 12 are free. Additionally, military and first responders are eligible for a 50% discount.

Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week's festivities and feature every player and coach from the two participating Super Bowl teams. The event will take place at Allegiant Stadium — home to Super Bowl LVIII — on Monday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event will start at $30, with no additional fees.

Fans can visit Super Bowl Experience Tickets and Super Bowl Opening Night to purchase tickets starting Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

"We are thrilled to bring Super Bowl Experience and Super Bowl Opening Night to the vibrant city of Las Vegas for the very first time,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of Club Business, League Events, and International. “These family-friendly celebrations will provide local and visiting fans with the opportunity to experience the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII, showcasing the true spirit and excitement of our biggest event of the year."