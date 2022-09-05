Thunderstorm knocks out power to Bullhead City

(KTNV) — A massive power outage impacted most of Bullhead City, Ariz. after a storm knocked down power lines over the weekend.

According to the city, many neighborhoods remained without power as of 8 a.m. Monday.

The city opened a shelter at a local elementary school for people to charge their electronics and medical devices, and cool down amid high temperatures.

City officials said the shelter would remain open to the public until power is restored.

Due to downed power lines, Bullhead Parkway was closed south of Laughlin Ranch Boulevard. Drivers were also advised to use caution on U.S. 95 "as not all traffic signals are functioning."

Shelter was available to impacted residents at Sunrise Elementary School on Landon Drive.

Bullhead City lies approximately 97 miles south of Las Vegas along the Colorado River and is home to an estimated 40,000 people.