Thunderbirds to celebrate homecoming with Las Vegas flyover

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Thunderbirds are flying home to Nellis Air Force Base on Monday and will celebrate with a flyover of Las Vegas.

The formation flyover will be seen at approximately 12:30 p.m., a U.S. Air Force public information officer said.

"Las Vegas is our home," said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, who leads Thunderbird 1. "This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force."

The U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron is returning from a 12-day deployment to two separate show sites in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and San Antonio, Texas.

Updates on the squadron's arrival to Las Vegas will be posted on the Thunderbirds' Twitter account, officials said.

