Three Square Food Bank seeks help as inflation impacts donations, food insecurity in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As grocery store prices begin to decline, the impacts of past inflation are still being felt, not just in your wallet but also by nonprofits.

Representatives from Three Square Food Bank report that Southern Nevada is experiencing high levels of food insecurity because of previous rises in food prices. To make matters worse, donations are not stretching as far as they used to.

Rising inflation has impacted donations, prompting Three Square to ask for the community's help.

According to Three Square, one out of seven Southern Nevada residents do not know where their next meal will come from, and one out of five children live in food-insecure households. The increase in grocery store prices remains a major factor contributing to this crisis.

Three Square spokesperson Kate Gaines emphasizes the importance of community support during this challenging time.

"If you can stretch your dollar and give a little bit more during this time of the year, it would make a significant difference," Gaines said. "I think everybody thinks about food insecurity being an issue during the holidays. Unfortunately, it's a pervasive and persistent issue that faces folks year-round, especially during the summer months. Kids are out of school, families need to feed their children. Seniors are looking for support and having to make decisions between medication or rent. So, every little bit you can give makes a difference."

To learn more, donate, or volunteer, visit Threesquare.org.