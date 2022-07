LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people have been hospitalized with one of them listed in critical condition following a car crash in Henderson on Wednesday.

City of Henderson Police Department says they were dispatched around 4:35 p.m. to the area of North Boulder Highway and East Rolly Street regarding a crash between two cars.

Henderson police say northbound lanes on North Boulder Highway are closed from Wells Street to East Barrett Street while traffic investigators conduct their investigation.