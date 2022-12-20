Three juveniles arrested at Legacy High School following assault that left two teachers injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three juveniles were arrested following an altercation at Legacy High School on Friday that left two staff members injured, according to Clark County School District officials.

In a statement obtained by KTNV, the district issued a statement saying that they "continue to focus on student and staff safety through many strategies, including single points of entry on campuses during school hours and various emergency and instant alert systems."

The district also clarified that other security measures are already in place, "including security monitors, campus perimeter fencing, surveillance cameras, and a dedicated police department that patrols our schools with two officers assigned to the campus."

CCSD refused to comment directly on the incident but says they are actively pursuing "all legal actions against anyone threatening or committing violence on our campuses or students violating the CCSD Student Code of Conduct."