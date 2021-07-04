Three floors of El Cortez hotel briefly evacuated Sunday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A downtown East Fremont hotel was evacuated Sunday morning for a short time after security personnel smelled a gas odor inside the building.

Hotel security reported the odor at 10:23 a.m. July 4 at the El Cortez Cabana Suites Hotel, 651 E. Ogden Avenue. Upon arrival, an odor was detected by firefighters and members of the department’s Hazardous Material Response team using special gas detection equipment. Readings were high enough for firefighters to be concerned and to evacuate three floors of the five-story hotel.

Media release about evacuation of downtown @CityOfLasVegas hotel Sunday for gas odor . . . pic.twitter.com/lLdOPfUiIX — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 4, 2021

The source was found in a trash bag on the third floor of the hotel, a butane can was found as the source. It was taken out by firefighters and firefighters used several fans to get the odor out and allow for fresh air to fill the building.

There were no reported injuries or damage to the building.

Guests were allowed to return to their rooms and operations are back to normal.

