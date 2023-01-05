Three-car collision under investigation by LVMPD, two hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a collision involving three cars at the intersection of North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard.

Two people have been transported to a nearby hospital, though their injuries and condition are currently unknown.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Rampart Boulevard is shut down in both directions between West Point Conception Drive and Lazarette Drive. The incident was reported at 2:20 p.m. and is still being actively investigated.