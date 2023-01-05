Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Three-car collision under investigation by LVMPD, two hospitalized

Lake Mead OIS road closed sign.PNG
Jim Flint/13 Action News
A road-closed sign shown on Lake Mead Boulevard at Los Feliz Street on Oct. 3, 2021, for a shooting that has involved authorities.
Lake Mead OIS road closed sign.PNG
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 19:01:12-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a collision involving three cars at the intersection of North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard.

Two people have been transported to a nearby hospital, though their injuries and condition are currently unknown.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Rampart Boulevard is shut down in both directions between West Point Conception Drive and Lazarette Drive. The incident was reported at 2:20 p.m. and is still being actively investigated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH