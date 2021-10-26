Watch
Local News

Actions

Threat targeting Canyon Springs High School's student council posted on Instagram

items.[0].videoTitle
Canyon Springs HIgh School is aware of threats made on social media, bigger police presence there today.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 21:33:21-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Threats were made against Canyon Springs High School on social media this morning, according to the school's principal.

The threat was posted on an Instagram story and directed at the school's student council page.

It says they are going to experience their "worst nightmare."

13 Action News reached out to Clark County School District for comment and the principal responded saying they are aware of the threat and taking it very seriously.

There was a larger police presence on campus today.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH