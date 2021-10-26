Threat targeting Canyon Springs High School's student council posted on Instagram

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Threats were made against Canyon Springs High School on social media this morning, according to the school's principal.

The threat was posted on an Instagram story and directed at the school's student council page.

It says they are going to experience their "worst nightmare."

13 Action News reached out to Clark County School District for comment and the principal responded saying they are aware of the threat and taking it very seriously.

There was a larger police presence on campus today.